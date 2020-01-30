WEEK 10: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH

Who's Playing, When, and Game Links: Georgia Swarm (away) vs. Philadelphia Wings (home) Friday, January 31, 7:00 PM ET Watch it here. Halifax Thunderbirds (away) vs. Toronto Rock (home) Friday, January 31, 7:30 PM ET Watch it here. Rochester Knighthawks (away) vs. Buffalo Bandits (home) Saturday, January 31, 7:30 PM ET Watch it here. Vancouver Warriors (away) vs. New England Black Wolves (home) Saturday, February 1, 7 PM ET Watch it here. Colorado Mammoth (away) vs. San Diego Seals (home) Saturday, February 1, 10:00 PM ET Watch it here. Alterna Cup Saturday's game between the Halifax Thunderbirds and the Toronto Rock is part of the race for the Alterna Cup, a competition held between the League's five Canadian teams. This Cup was created in partnership with Alterna Bank and Alterna Savings, who put “The Good in Banking”™. Learn more about the Alterna Cup. How To Watch B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play. This week's Game of the Week features the Colorado Mammoth facing off against the San Diego Seals on Saturday, February 1, at 10:00 PM ET. This matchup will take place at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The historic event will be streamed across B/R Live domestically and Twitter and Facebook worldwide. Read more about the NLL's groundbreaking game in Las Vegas. More information about the Game of the Week. Be There Season tickets and single game tickets for all teams and games can be found at NLL.com/tickets.