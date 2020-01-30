MENU

News

WEEK 10: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH

01.30.2020 
Who's Playing, When, and Game Links:

Georgia Swarm (away) vs. Philadelphia Wings (home)
Friday, January 31, 7:00 PM ET
Watch it here.

Halifax Thunderbirds (away) vs. Toronto Rock (home)
Friday, January 31, 7:30 PM ET
Watch it here.

Rochester Knighthawks (away) vs. Buffalo Bandits (home) 
Saturday, January 31, 7:30 PM ET
Watch it here.

Vancouver Warriors (away) vs. New England Black Wolves (home) 
Saturday, February 1, 7 PM ET
Watch it here.

Colorado Mammoth (away) vs. San Diego Seals (home) 
Saturday, February 1, 10:00 PM ET
Watch it here.


Alterna Cup

Saturday's game between the Halifax Thunderbirds and the 
Toronto Rock is part of the race for the Alterna Cup,
a competition held between the League's five Canadian teams.

This Cup was created in partnership with Alterna Bank and 
Alterna Savings, who put “The Good in Banking”.

Learn more about the Alterna Cup.

How To Watch

B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by
downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play.

This week's Game of the Week features the Colorado Mammoth facing off
against the San Diego Seals on Saturday, February 1, at 10:00 PM ET. 
This matchup will take place at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
The historic event will be streamed  across B/R Live domestically and Twitter and
Facebook worldwide. 

Read more about the NLL's groundbreaking game in Las Vegas.
 
More information about the Game of the Week.


Be There 

Season tickets and single game tickets for all teams and games
can be found at NLL.com/tickets.

STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. New England 4 1
2. Philadelphia 5 2
3. Georgia 3 3

North Division
1. Halifax 6 0
2. Buffalo 4 1
3. Toronto 3 2

West Division
1. Saskatchewan 3 2
2. Colorado 4 4
3. Calgary 2 4
See Full Standings
Dec. 19
NLL Transactions
Aug. 20
The NLL Announces Agreement with StringKing
Jul. 9
2019 NLL Expansion Draft Results & Trades
