MENU

×

CLOSE

Home
News
Schedule
Standings
Alterna Cup
Teams
Stats
Players
Alerts
About
Video
B/R Live
Shop

Media Resources

Community

Careers
Contact
×

Sign up for our Newsletter


×
Game Info

WEEK 12: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH

02.12.2020 
Who's Playing, When, & Game Links:

Saskatchewan Rush (away) vs. Halifax Thunderbirds (home)
Saturday, February 15, 6 PM ET
Watch it here.

Vancouver Warriors (away) vs. Toronto Rock (home)
Saturday, February 15, 7 PM ET
Watch it here.

New York Riptide (away) vs. Georgia Swarm (home) 
Saturday, February 15, 7 PM ET
Watch it here.

Philadelphia Wings (away) vs. Buffalo Bandits (home) 
Saturday, February 15, 7 PM ET
Watch it here.

San Diego Seals (away) vs. Colorado Mammoth (home) 
Saturday, February 15, 9:30 PM ET
Watch it here.

Philadelphia Wings (away) vs. New England Black Wolves (home) 
Sunday, February 16, 5 PM ET 
Watch it here.


Alterna Cup

Week 12 features two games as part of the Alterna Cup competition.
Saturday's games between the Halifax Thunderbirds and the 
Saskatchewan Rush and between the Vancouver Warriors 
and the Toronto Rock are part of the race for the Alterna Cup,
a competition held between the League's five Canadian teams.
This Cup was created in partnership with Alterna Bank and 
Alterna Savings, who put “The Good in Banking.” 

Learn more about the Alterna Cup.

How To Watch

B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by
downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play.

This week's Game of the Week features the Vancouver Warriors facing off
against the Toronto Rock on Saturday, February 15, at 7 PM ET. 
The Game of the Week will be streamed  across B/R Live domestically
and Twitter and Facebook worldwide. 
 
More information about the Game of the Week.


Be There 

Season tickets and single game tickets for all teams and games
can be found at NLL.com/tickets.

STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. New England 4 2
2. Philadelphia 5 3
3. Georgia 4 3

North Division
1. Halifax 6 1
2. Buffalo 6 2
3. Toronto 5 2

West Division
1. Saskatchewan 4 2
2. Vancouver 4 5
3. Calgary 3 4
See Full Standings
Dec. 19
NLL Transactions
Aug. 20
The NLL Announces Agreement with StringKing
Jul. 9
2019 NLL Expansion Draft Results & Trades
Share
Related Articles:
Feb. 5
WEEK 11: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH
Jan. 22
WEEK 9: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH
Jan. 15
Week 8: Schedule, Game Info, How to Watch
Jan. 8
Week 7: Schedule, Game Info, How to Watch