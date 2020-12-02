WEEK 12: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH

Who's Playing, When, & Game Links: Saskatchewan Rush (away) vs. Halifax Thunderbirds (home) Saturday, February 15, 6 PM ET Watch it here. Vancouver Warriors (away) vs. Toronto Rock (home) Saturday, February 15, 7 PM ET Watch it here. New York Riptide (away) vs. Georgia Swarm (home) Saturday, February 15, 7 PM ET Watch it here. Philadelphia Wings (away) vs. Buffalo Bandits (home) Saturday, February 15, 7 PM ET Watch it here. San Diego Seals (away) vs. Colorado Mammoth (home) Saturday, February 15, 9:30 PM ET Watch it here. Philadelphia Wings (away) vs. New England Black Wolves (home) Sunday, February 16, 5 PM ET Watch it here. Alterna Cup Week 12 features two games as part of the Alterna Cup competition. Saturday's games between the Halifax Thunderbirds and the Saskatchewan Rush and between the Vancouver Warriors and the Toronto Rock are part of the race for the Alterna Cup, a competition held between the League's five Canadian teams. This Cup was created in partnership with Alterna Bank and Alterna Savings, who put “The Good in Banking.”™ Learn more about the Alterna Cup. How To Watch B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play. This week's Game of the Week features the Vancouver Warriors facing off against the Toronto Rock on Saturday, February 15, at 7 PM ET. The Game of the Week will be streamed across B/R Live domestically and Twitter and Facebook worldwide. More information about the Game of the Week. Be There Season tickets and single game tickets for all teams and games can be found at NLL.com/tickets.