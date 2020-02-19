MENU

Game Info

WEEK 13: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH

02.19.2020 
Who's Playing, When, & Game Links:

Toronto Rock (away) vs. Halifax Thunderbirds (home)
Friday, February 21, 6 PM ET
Watch it here.

Vancouver Warriors (away) vs. San Diego Seals (home) 
Saturday, February 22, 2:30 PM ET 
Watch it here.
Saskatchewan Rush (away) vs. Philadelphia Wings (home)
Saturday, February 22, 7 PM ET
Watch it here.

Rochester Knighthawks (away) vs. New England Black Wolves (home) 
Saturday, February 22, 7 PM ET
Watch it here.

Calgary Roughnecks (away) vs. Georgia Swarm (home) 
Saturday, February 22, 7 PM ET
Watch it here.


Alterna Cup

Friday's game between the Toronto Rock and the 
Halifax Thunderbirds is part of the race for the Alterna Cup,
a competition held between the League's five Canadian teams. 
This Cup was created in partnership with Alterna Bank and 
Alterna Savings, who put “The Good in Banking”. 

Learn more about the Alterna Cup.


How To Watch

B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by
downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play.

This week's Game of the Week features the  Toronto Rock facing off
against the Halifax Thunderbirds on Friday, February 21, at 6 PM ET. 
The Game of the Week will be streamed  across B/R Live domestically
and Twitter and Facebook worldwide. 
 
More information about the Game of the Week.


Be There 

Season tickets and single game tickets for all teams and games
can be found at NLL.com/tickets.

STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. Philadelphia 7 3
2. Georgia 5 3
3. New England 4 3

North Division
1. Toronto 6 2
2. Halifax 6 2
3. Buffalo 6 3

West Division
1. Saskatchewan 5 2
2. Colorado 5 6
3. Calgary 3 4
See Full Standings
Aug. 20
The NLL Announces Agreement with StringKing
Jul. 9
2019 NLL Expansion Draft Results & Trades
Jul. 8
National Lacrosse League Announces Contract Extension for Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz
