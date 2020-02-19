WEEK 13: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH

Who's Playing, When, & Game Links: Toronto Rock (away) vs. Halifax Thunderbirds (home) Friday, February 21, 6 PM ET Watch it here. Vancouver Warriors (away) vs. San Diego Seals (home) Saturday, February 22, 2:30 PM ET Watch it here. Saskatchewan Rush (away) vs. Philadelphia Wings (home) Saturday, February 22, 7 PM ET Watch it here. Rochester Knighthawks (away) vs. New England Black Wolves (home) Saturday, February 22, 7 PM ET Watch it here. Calgary Roughnecks (away) vs. Georgia Swarm (home) Saturday, February 22, 7 PM ET Watch it here. Alterna Cup Friday's game between the Toronto Rock and the Halifax Thunderbirds is part of the race for the Alterna Cup, a competition held between the League's five Canadian teams. This Cup was created in partnership with Alterna Bank and Alterna Savings, who put “The Good in Banking”™. Learn more about the Alterna Cup. How To Watch B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play. This week's Game of the Week features the Toronto Rock facing off against the Halifax Thunderbirds on Friday, February 21, at 6 PM ET. The Game of the Week will be streamed across B/R Live domestically and Twitter and Facebook worldwide. More information about the Game of the Week. Be There Season tickets and single game tickets for all teams and games can be found at NLL.com/tickets.