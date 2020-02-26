MENU

WEEK 14: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH

02.26.2020 
Who's Playing, When, & Game Links:

New England Black Wolves (away) vs. New York Riptide (home)
Friday, February 28, 7:30 PM ET
Watch it here.

New York Riptide (away) vs. Rochester Knighthawks (home) 
Saturday, February 29, 7 PM ET 
Watch it here.
Halifax Thunderbirds (away) vs. Buffalo Bandits (home)
Saturday, February 29, 7 PM ET
Watch it here.

Toronto Rock (away) vs. Saskatchewan Rush (home) 
Saturday, February 29, 8:30 PM ET
Watch it here.

Philadelphia Wings (away) vs. Colorado Mammoth (home) 
Saturday, February 29, 9:30 PM ET
Watch it here.

San Diego Seals (away) vs. Calgary Roughnecks (home) 
Saturday, February 29, 9:30 PM ET
Watch it here.

Georgia Swarm (away) vs. Vancouver Warriors (home) 
Saturday, February 29, 10:30 PM ET
Watch it here.

Halifax Thunderbirds (away) vs. New England Black Wolves (home) 
Sunday, March 1, 5 PM ET
Watch it here.


How To Watch

B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by
downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play.

This week's Game of the Week features the Halifax Thunderbirds facing off
against the Buffalo Bandits on Saturday, February 29, at 7 PM ET. 
The Game of the Week will be streamed  across B/R Live domestically
and Twitter and Facebook worldwide. 
 
More information about the Game of the Week.


Alterna Cup

Saturday's game between the Toronto Rock and the Saskatchewan Rush
is part of the race for the Alterna Cup, a competition held between 
the League's five Canadian teams. This Cup was created in partnership 
with Alterna Bank and Alterna Savings, who put “The Good in Banking”. 

Learn more about the Alterna Cup.

Be There 

Season tickets and single game tickets for all teams and games
can be found at NLL.com/tickets.

STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. Philadelphia 7 4
2. New England 5 3
3. Georgia 5 4

North Division
1. Halifax 7 2
2. Toronto 6 3
3. Buffalo 6 3

West Division
1. Saskatchewan 6 2
2. Calgary 4 4
3. Colorado 5 6
See Full Standings
Feb. 23
Huddle Up: Logan Schuss & Granny Beast
Feb. 22
Dane Dobbie's OT winner over Georgia
Feb. 13
2020 Alterna Cup Trophy
