WEEK 15: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH

Who's Playing, When, & Game Links: New England Black Wolves (away) vs. Philadelphia Wings (home) Saturday, March 7, 1 PM ET Watch it here. Georgia Swarm (away) vs. New York Riptide (home) Saturday, March 7, 7:30 PM ET Watch it here. Vancouver Warriors (away) vs. Saskatchewan Rush (home) Saturday, March 7, 8 PM ET Watch it here. Rochester Knighthawks (away) vs. San Diego Seals (home) Saturday, March 7, 10:30 PM ET Watch it here. Buffalo Bandits (away) vs. Halifax Thunderbirds (home) Sunday, March 8, 2 PM ET Watch it here. Calgary Roughnecks (away) vs. Toronto Rock (home) Sunday, March 8, 3 PM ET Watch it here. Philadelphia Wings (away) vs. Georgia Swarm (home) Sunday, March 8, 4 PM ET Watch it here. Rochester Knighthawks (away) vs. Colorado Mammoth (home) Sunday, March 8, 7 PM ET Watch it here. How To Watch B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play. This week's Game of the Week features the Georgia Swarm facing off against the New York Riptide on Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 PM ET. The Game of the Week will be streamed across B/R Live domestically and Twitter and Facebook worldwide. More information about the Game of the Week. Alterna Cup Week 12 features two games as part of the Alterna Cup competition. Saturday's game between the Vancouver Warriors and the Saskatchewan Rush and Sunday's game between the Calgary Roughnecks and the Toronto Rock are part of the race for the Alterna Cup, a competition held between the League's five Canadian teams. This Cup was created in partnership with Alterna Bank and Alterna Savings, who put "The Good in Banking."™ Learn more about the Alterna Cup.