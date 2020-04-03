MENU

Game Info

WEEK 15: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH

03.04.2020

 

Who's Playing, When, & Game Links:

New England Black Wolves (away) vs. Philadelphia Wings (home)
Saturday, March 7, 1 PM ET
Watch it here.

Georgia Swarm (away) vs. New York Riptide (home) 
Saturday, March 7, 7:30 PM ET 
Watch it here.
Vancouver Warriors (away) vs. Saskatchewan Rush (home)
Saturday, March 7, 8 PM ET
Watch it here.

Rochester Knighthawks (away) vs. San Diego Seals (home) 
Saturday, March 7, 10:30 PM ET
Watch it here.

Buffalo Bandits (away) vs. Halifax Thunderbirds (home) 
Sunday, March 8, 2 PM ET
Watch it here.

Calgary Roughnecks (away) vs. Toronto Rock (home) 
Sunday, March 8, 3 PM ET
Watch it here.

Philadelphia Wings (away) vs. Georgia Swarm (home) 
Sunday, March 8, 4 PM ET
Watch it here.

Rochester Knighthawks (away) vs. Colorado Mammoth (home) 
Sunday, March 8, 7 PM ET
Watch it here.


How To Watch

B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by
downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play.

This week's Game of the Week features the Georgia Swarm facing off
against the New York Riptide on Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 PM ET. 
The Game of the Week will be streamed  across B/R Live domestically
and Twitter and Facebook worldwide. 
 
More information about the Game of the Week.


Alterna Cup

Week 12 features two games as part of the Alterna Cup competition.
Saturday's game between the Vancouver Warriors and the Saskatchewan Rush
and Sunday's game between the Calgary Roughnecks and the Toronto Rock
are part of the race for the Alterna Cup, a competition held between 
the League's five Canadian teams. This Cup was created in partnership 
with Alterna Bank and Alterna Savings, who put “The Good in Banking.”

Learn more about the Alterna Cup.

Be There 

Season tickets and single game tickets for all teams and games
can be found at NLL.com/tickets.
STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. New England 7 3
2. Georgia 6 4
3. Philadelphia 7 5

North Division
1. Toronto 7 3
2. Buffalo 7 3
3. Halifax 7 4

West Division
1. Saskatchewan 6 3
2. Colorado 6 6
3. San Diego 5 6
See Full Standings
