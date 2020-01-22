WEEK 9: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH

Who's Playing, When, and Game Links: New York Riptide (away) vs. Philadelphia Wings (home) Friday, January 24, 7:00 PM ET Watch it here. San Diego Seals (away) vs. New York Riptide (home) Saturday, January 25, 7:30 PM ET Watch it here. Buffalo Bandits (away) vs. Colorado Mammoth (home) Saturday, January 25, 9:30 PM ET Watch it here. Halifax Thunderbirds (away) vs. Calgary Roughnecks (home) Saturday, January 25, 9:30 PM ET Watch it here. Georgia Swarm (away) vs. New England Black Wolves (home) Sunday, January 25, 1:00 PM ET Watch it here. How To Watch B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play. This week's Game of the Week features the New York Riptide facing off against the Philadelphia Wings on Friday, January 24, at 7:00 PM ET. This game will be streamed across B/R Live domestically and Twitter and Facebook worldwide. More information about the Game of the Week. Be There Season tickets and single game tickets for all teams and games can be found at NLL.com/tickets.