Game Info

WEEK 9: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH

01.22.2020 
Who's Playing, When, and Game Links:

New York Riptide (away) vs. Philadelphia Wings (home)
Friday, January 24, 7:00 PM ET
Watch it here.

San Diego Seals (away) vs. New York Riptide (home)
Saturday, January 25, 7:30 PM ET
Watch it here.

Buffalo Bandits (away) vs. Colorado Mammoth (home) 
Saturday, January 25, 9:30 PM ET 
Watch it here.

Halifax Thunderbirds (away) vs. Calgary Roughnecks (home) 
Saturday, January 25, 9:30 PM ET
Watch it here.

Georgia Swarm (away) vs. New England Black Wolves (home) 
Sunday, January 25, 1:00 PM ET
Watch it here.


How To Watch

B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by
downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play.

This week's Game of the Week features the New York Riptide facing off
against the Philadelphia Wings on Friday, January 24, at 7:00 PM ET. 
This game will be streamed  across B/R Live domestically and Twitter and
Facebook worldwide. 
 
More information about the Game of the Week.


Be There 

Season tickets and single game tickets for all teams and games
can be found at NLL.com/tickets.

STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. New England 4 0
2. Philadelphia 4 2
3. Georgia 2 3

North Division
1. Halifax 5 0
2. Buffalo 3 1
3. Toronto 3 2

West Division
1. Saskatchewan 3 2
2. Colorado 4 3
3. Calgary 2 3
See Full Standings
Dec. 19
NLL Transactions
Aug. 20
The NLL Announces Agreement with StringKing
Jul. 9
2019 NLL Expansion Draft Results & Trades
Share
