The toughest Power Rankings to produce are the first ones of the season. Aside from a couple of exhibition matchups, rankings depend mostly on last season’s performance combined with roster moves. Teams may know what they have, but fans and media have to wait until the first faceoff of the season to truly judge for themselves.

There is a method to the madness, but without current, cold, hard statistics, predicting how teams will do THIS early in the season is a difficult task, especially with roster spots at a premium. One thing we know for sure, the League will be more competitive than ever this season!

Chime in on social with your thoughts!

8. San Diego Seals

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Week 1 Opponent: at Toronto Rock

If any team has deserved a better fate in past seasons, it’s San Diego. The Seals are one of the most talented, hard-working teams in the NLL, but luck has not always been on their side. They made it to the Semifinals last year only to be knocked out in a three-game series against the eventual champs in Toronto. A new venue in Frontwave Arena could help jumpstart a new era of Seals lacrosse, in which the players demand the most of themselves. They added American phenom Brennan O’Neill in the dispersal draft, as well as Phil Caputo, a value-add depth player with a lot of experience. First-round pick Aidan Maguire and free agent Nick Preston add depth on the back end. This team simply has too much experience not to succeed. They will start the season with Trevor Baptiste on the IR, and Danny Logan and the brothers Kavanagh on the holdout list.

7. Georgia Swarm

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Week 1 Opponent: at Buffalo Bandits

The Swarm teetered on the edge of greatness last season, with the League’s MVP/Goaltender of the Year leading the way. They had a pair of stellar rookies in Nolan Byrne and Michael Grace, offensive veterans Lyle Thompson and Shayne Jackson and experienced captain Jordan MacIntosh. But their depth was lacking, and it showed in a three-game Semifinal loss to Halifax. Despite an offensive explosion in Game 2 and the best goal differential in the League over the course of the regular season, the Swarm couldn’t back up their swagger in the rubber match. Several newcomers will bring more depth this season, including first-round draft pick David Anderson (O), and dispersal picks Lukas Nielsen (O), Bo Columbus (D), Isaiah Davis-Allen (O) and Deacan Knott (G), and the Swarm will try again to make some magic happen. The Swarm will open the season with three of their young players on injured reserve. Michael Grace and Kaleb Benedict will miss the start of the season, while Kean Moon will miss the entire campaign.

6. Buffalo Bandits

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Week 1 Opponent: vs Georgia Swarm

After a quarterfinal loss to Georgia ended their 2025–26 season, the Bandits face a question they haven’t had to ask in years. How do you follow Matt Vinc? The six-time NLL champion has retired, and Zach Higgins is expected to take over in net. How quickly Higgins and Buffalo’s revamped defence find their rhythm could decide close games, especially early in the season.

The Bandits released defenders Matt Spanger, Zack Belter and Thomas Whitty, while the retirements of Kyle Buchanan and Kiel Matisz leave openings up front. For Higgins, the first step is building the trust Vinc earned over years in Buffalo’s net. That starts with his first game.

5. Halifax Thunderbirds

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Week 1 Opponent: at Rochester Knighthawks

Halifax squeaked into the playoffs last year tied for seventh with three other teams, having overcome a mid-season five-game slump to win when their season was on the line. They beat the heavily favoured Warriors in the Quarterfinals before taking out Georgia in a three-game Semifinal but eventually fell short against a bruising Toronto defence they couldn’t match. The Thunderbirds made moves to address that defensive toughness in the offseason, trading Nonkon Thompson to Rochester for Tyler Biles, and picking up Matt Marinier and Dustyn Birkhof in the dispersal draft. Up front, the usual suspects are back – Jamieson, Staats, Hoggarth, Petterson – but so is 2025 sixth overall pick Alex Marinier. The younger Marinier is electric to watch – he led the MSL in scoring this summer with an astounding 92 points in 18 games. Halifax could have all the pieces this season.

4. Saskatchewan Rush

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Week 1 Opponent: at Oshawa FireWolves

Jimmy Quinlan and Derek Keenan have had a competitive, steady squad for several seasons, but this offseason has brought changes to the Rush roster after a tough second half to the 2025-26 season that concluded with a Quarterfinals exit. OUT: Austin Shanks (signed with Las Vegas), Holden Garlent (trade) and Adam Jay (released). IN: Connor Kearnan (trade) and Sam Firth (dispersal draft) up front; Jake Stevens, Reed Kurtz (dispersal draft) and Aaron Toguri (draft). After relying on their five core forwards, the Rush now have options and are younger and faster on the back end. How well they do will depend on how quickly the new guys adjust to the Rush’s unique systems.

3. Colorado Mammoth

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Week 1 Opponent: Bye

The Mammoth were generally dominant last season, especially after adding Jack Hannah’s talent, whose presence helped replace Ryan Lee, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6. Hannah, Will Malcom and Andrew Kew led the offence with 80+ points each, although Hannah will start this season on the IR. Formerly supporting players in Jameson Bucktooth, Braedon Saris and Owen Rahn look primed to become elite scorers; Bucktooth led with eight goals in the preseason and Saris and Rahn had six each. Eli McLaughlin is also back, and if Lee can rejoin the team, the Mammoth may have the most potent offence in the League. The dispersal draft add of Alex Pace adds some muscle to the back end, but the team that finished second in last year’s regular season didn’t need much tweaking. This time, the Mammoth are headed much further than that first-round exit.

2. Vancouver Warriors

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Week 1 Opponent: Bye

The Warriors won a franchise-best 13 games in 2025–26 before the Thunderbirds ended their run in the quarterfinals. That hard-fought season took a toll. With seven key veterans in their mid-to-late 30s, including Keegan Bal, Jesse King (34), Jordan McBride Cornwall (35), Matt Beers, Ryan Dilks (36), Curtis Dickson and Brett Mydske (38), Vancouver enters this season with a sense of urgency.

A deeper offence could make the difference. Behind Bal, Jesse King, Dickson, Adam Charalambides and Marcus Klarich, the Warriors’ sixth-leading scorer was their goaltender, Christian Del Bianco. Head coach Curt Malawsky has options. Ryan Martel and Marshal King are healthy after lengthy injury absences, and rookie Matt Collison has a chance to contribute right away. For a veteran core chasing a championship, that support could turn a franchise-best season into something bigger.

1. Toronto Rock

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Week 1 Opponent: vs. San Diego

They’re defending champions, and it didn’t come without adversity. Finishing the 2025-26 regular season in sixth place, Toronto got hot at the right time, and dispatched Saskatchewan, San Diego and Halifax in the playoffs – three teams with very different styles of play. Matt Sawyer’s solid mix of veterans and youth easily adapted to their opponents and became the kings of winning the right games at the right time. Toronto adds a pair of No. 2 overall picks this season in defender Ty English (2025) and forward Silas Richmond (2026). Ty’s brother Sam and fellow rookie CJ Kirst set the bar high last season, winning NLL Finals MVP and Rookie of the Year, respectively. Now Toronto fans get to see if English and Richmond can raise it.