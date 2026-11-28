Click here to go straight to the game on Prime Video or follow the instructions below:

1. Find the FloSports Channel and make it a favorite

Open Live TV on Prime Video and find the FloSports Channel in the guide. Add it to your favorites so it shows up near the top the next time you’re ready for Saturday night lacrosse.

2. Go straight to the game by searching “NLL”

Select the search icon on Prime Video and type NLL. Choose Georgia Swarm vs. Buffalo Bandits from the results. If you’re there before faceoff, tap + to add the game to your Watchlist.

Don’t have Prime Video? You can still watch every game, including the NLL Saturday Showcase on FloLacrosse!