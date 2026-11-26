FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27

The Rush trek to Oshawa for the 40th Anniversary Season Opener!

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The Oshawa FireWolves are once again playing in the season opener and are set to host the Saskatchewan Rush in the first NLL Friday Night on TSN of the year. Friday night’s matchup between the Rush and FireWolves marks the first round of competition in the NLL’s 40th Anniversary season, and early rumblings point to a competitive tone already being set.

The Rush are heading into the season 1-1, falling 8-10 to the Toronto Rock in their first preseason outing, before picking up a 12-10 win against the Calgary Roughnecks and their draft standouts. Despite finishing the ‘25-26 regular season in third, Saskatchewan’s playoff run was cut short by the would-be champions, the Toronto Rock, in the quarterfinal round. Like every team this weekend, the Rush are looking to start their year off on a high note, and are bringing every tool at their disposal to the Tribute Communities Centre.

The Rush will notably be missing defender Mike Messenger and faceoff specialist Jake Naso to start the season, both of whom will be entering Week 1 on the Injured Reserve list. Forward Levi Anderson will also be missing against Oshawa as he has yet to be removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list. Arguably most crushing for Rush fans will be the absence of star forward Austin Shanks, who relocated to Las Vegas in the offseason.

Saskatchewan will also be debuting several new and noteworthy names in the season opener, including several catches from the Ottawa dispersal draft (Firth, Kurtz, Stevens) and two Oshawa deserters– defender Jaxon Fridge and forward Connor Kearnan, both of whom were acquired from the FireWolves in exchange for defender Holden Garlent, and will be donning the neon green this weekend to face off against their former squad. Additionally, of their four selections in the 2026 Draft, the Rush will be debuting one rookie jersey this weekend against Oshawa. The eighth-overall pick and 2026 MSL Rookie of the Year with the Mimico Mountaineers, Aaron Toguri will be dressing out in #24 to start the season.

Friday’s hosts, the FireWolves, are leaving the preseason 1-2, suffering two losses to the Rochester Knighthawks and the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, broken up by a heavy 18-10 preseason win against the Georgia Swarm.

Though the chemistry still looks to be brewing, the FireWolves are likely to see an immediate ROI on their offseason moves. In addition to the acquisition of defender Holden Garlent, Oshawa signed seven-year veteran defender James Barclay in the free agency, and managed to snag a major offensive battery in the dispersal draft with the signing of former Ottawa forwards Rob Hellyer and Jeff Teat. Though Teat will not currently be dressing out in Week 1 (Injured Reserve), Hellyer is reportedly healthy and activated for the season opener. The FireWolves are also dressing both of their 2026 draft picks against Saskatchewan, forwards Justin Lee and Andrew Bowman. In 84 career games for the Mimico Mountaineers, Lee produced 280 points on 117 goals and 165 assists and helped lead them to the 2024 Ontario Finals, and notched 35 points (17G, 18A) with the Oakville Rock this summer alongside current FireWolves captain Alex Simmons. On the western front, Bowman boasts a similarly impressive resume, tallying 307 points (142G, 165A) in 91 career games for the Nanaimo Timberman in the BCJALL, and 61 points (28G, 33A) for Nanaimo in the WLA this summer, securing his spot as the team’s second-leading scorer.

The NLL’s 40th Anniversary season begins with NLL Friday Night on TSN and also streaming on FloLacrosse at 7:30PM ET.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Knighthawks debut first-overall pick in home opener against Thunderbirds.

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After missing the 2026 postseason, the Knighthawks have had their work cut out for them in the offseason. Between ingraining their first overall pick, forward Finn Thomson, and balancing a number of offseason roster moves, Rochester’s team makeup looks to have finally found an offensive-defensive balance. The front office re-signed forwards Blaze Riorden and Zed Williams over the summer, and have retained Ryan Lanchbury and the 2025 NLL MVP Connor Fields on their Active Roster heading into the regular season.

With such a heavy front end, it’s only right that Rochester would find a backline to match. In addition to re-signing defender Dan Coates and faceoff specialist Jeremy Thompson, the Knighthawks acquired notable upgrades to their defensive line in the dispersal draft, selecting defenders Callum Jones, Luc Magnan and Brent Noseworthy to support their Week 1 headlining goalies, former Halifax tender Drew Hutchison and the 13th-overall pick Saka Thompson.

Notably missing from the Rochester Active Roster is Knighthawks goalkeeper Rylan Hartley, who sustained a lower-body injury during a preseason scrimmage against Oshawa and will begin the season on the Injured Reserve. Joining him on IR are defender Ryland Rees and the 44th-overall pick, rookie defender Frank Coyle. Veteran Knighthawks defender Brad Gillies will also be absent this season after announcing his retirement in early November. Gillies spent eight of his ten seasons in the NLL with the Knighthawks.

Rochester left the preseason 1-2, starting and ending the fall with two losses against the Buffalo Bandits and San Diego, but were able to separate the defeats with a much-needed victory against the FireWolves. Conversely, the visiting Halifax Thunderbirds look to be running on all cylinders with two preseason wins against Colorado and Georgia under their belt heading into the regular season.

The Thunderbirds are traveling to Blue Cross Arena this weekend largely at full strength. However, their Week 1 roster announcement came with three notable IR movements– defenders Tyler Biles and Curtis Romanych will be missing from Halifax’s opening weekend roster and forward Randy Staats will also sit the first week out. Additionally, forward Austin Blumbergs has been released from the active roster and has not yet been retained on the practice squad.

Despite several missing pieces on the defensive line, the Thunderbirds were able to cover their bases via the entry and dispersal drafts. Among their 11 entry and dispersal selections, the Thunderbirds are dressing a selection of each, traveling with former Ottawa defender Matt Marinier and the 29th-overall pick, rookie defender David Peterkin. An OJLL Transition Player of the Year finalist and five-year player for the Toronto Beaches, Peterkin penned a three-year deal with the Thunderbirds ahead of his NLL debut.

Watch the Knighthawks’ home opener against Halifax on FloLacrosse this Saturday, November 28th at 7:30PM ET.

Toronto, San Diego slated for Semifinals rematch in inaugural FloLacrosse Game of the Week

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The reigning champs make their return to TD Coliseum for the first-ever FloLacrosse NLL Game of the Week! The Toronto Rock are set to host the newly relocated San Diego Seals for their home and season opener, as well as the team’s first banner-raising ceremony since their 2011 title run. With a new banner soon to be in the rafters and a preseason rematch slated for the evening, the Rock are feeling the pressure to succeed.

Toronto hosted San Diego at the TRAC during Week 2 of the NLL preseason, resulting in a 10-9 Toronto victory. Star goalkeeper Nick Rose held the Seals to two goals during his 30-minute shift between the pipes, while the second-overall pick, forward Silas Richmond, notched his first unofficial career hat trick. Richmond is part of yet another talent-heavy draft class in Toronto, joined by the 2026 17th-overall pick Alex Simard and the 2025 second-overall pick Ty English, who will be making his NLL debut after spending last season on the Draft List. The Rock’s draft strength couldn’t have come at a better time, as 2026 Rookie of the Year and PLL MVP CJ Kirst will not be dressing for the season and home opener and has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

San Diego also made it out of the dispersal and entry drafts with major talent on both sides of the ball. The Seals will be suiting up their 10th-overall pick in the 2026 Entry Draft, defender Aidan Maguire, for his home NLL debut and first career preseason rematch against the Rock. He’ll be joined on the defensive line by the 2022 16th-overall pick Jake Saunders, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Wings in the second round of the 2026 Dispersal Draft. Also joining the Seals’ offensive line via dispersal, Philly and Ottawa forward Phil Caputo and 2024 first-overall pick Brennan O’Neill are expected to bring their heavy-handed style of offense to the Seals’ front end.

However, despite the obvious talent suiting up for the Seals, the visitors will be missing a good deal of their established squad. Neither Kavanagh brother will be dressed out against the Rock (Hold Out), nor will faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste, who was moved to the Injured Reserve on November 17 with forward Dylan Watson. Additionally, the San Diego hometown product, defender Marquez White, has also been moved to the IR list ahead of their season opener.

Banner Raising Night will stream on FloLacrosse this Saturday, November 28 at 7:30PM ET.

Bandits vs Swarm Becomes the First-Ever NLL Saturday Showcase on Prime Video

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Continuing the 40th Anniversary festivities, the Buffalo Bandits are set to host the Georgia Swarm in the first-ever NLL Saturday Showcase on Prime Video, facing each other in Week 1 for the second straight season.

Buffalo and Georgia finished the preseason on opposite notes, with the Bandits entering the regular season on a 3-0 scrimmage record, while the Swarm left the preseason with an 0-3 string of defeats. Georgia’s most recent loss was suffered at the hands of their Week 1 hosts, falling 14-8 against the Bandits at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena in Hagersville, Ontario. As the second preseason rematch of opening weekend and both squads experiencing a few first-line shakeups, their first meeting of the season is far from set in stone.

In addition to their fresh, new fan-polarizing jerseys, the Bandits are headed into the home opener with several fresh faces and several missing as well. Most notably, KeyBank Center will have to open its doors without forward Tehoka Nanticoke this weekend, who will be starting his season on the Injured Reserve list, and Kyle Buchanan, who announced his retirement in October after 13 seasons in the NLL.

To fill the void left by Buchanan, Buffalo made out of the dispersal draft like bandits– pun fully intended. The Bandits traded future picks for several additional selections in the dispersal draft, allowing them to sign Scott Dominey, Travis Longboat and Dalton Young from Philadelphia, as well as Zach Higgins and Larson Sundown from Ottawa. Dominey and Sundown won’t be dressing in this weekend’s game against the Swarm (Injured Reserve, Hold Out, respectively). Additionally, the Bandits will also be dressing their sixth-overall pick in the 2026 Entry Draft, transition Dante Bowen.

The Swarm bench also saw major success in this season’s entry and dispersal drafts, activating all four of their dispersal selections ahead of this weekend’s road bout in Buffalo. Georgia drafted four Philadelphia pieces in the dispersal draft: forward Lukas Nielsen, goalie Deacan Knott, defender Isaiah Davis-Allen, as well as faceoff specialist Bo Columbus. Columbus’ selection fills the hole at the faceoff dot left behind following Jeremy Thompson’s move to Rochester ahead of the 2025-2026 season, and Davis-Allen’s signing closes out a near decade-long chapter with the Wings since the Swarm originally drafted him in 2017. Additionally, Georgia will also be dressing forward David Anderson against Buffalo, their ninth-overall pick in the 2026 Entry Draft.

With all the notable new faces donning the yellow and blue, there are still several key pieces absent from the active roster heading into the season opener. Forwards Kaleb Benedict and Kean Moon have both been marked absent from Saturday’s matchup, having been moved In Injured Reserve and Season Ending Injury lists, respectively, following the conclusion of training camp. While sophomore defender Michael Grace has been removed from the Season Ending list, he has been retained on the Swarm’s Injured Reserve.

The NLL hits Prime Video and FloLacrosse this Saturday, November 28 at 7:00PM ET. Streaming is also available on YouTube and select LG channels.